African Media Agency launches AMA Academy, the first free tool for African journalists | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 15 March 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency, a leading pan-African communications network, today announced the launch of AMA Academy, a free tool for the African media industry dedicated to empowering journalists, content providers and publishers through tailored training and certification.

The global demand for an African narrative is ever growing, and the supply of geopolitical and socioeconomic content from all over the continent is head spinning. To address these forces of demand and supply, African content providers are now competing against well-established names in the global media industry who have unlimited access to resources and cutting-edge technology. The Covid pandemic has worsened the situation by halting the progress of upskilling the African media industry and given rise to the spread of misinformation, mostly over social channels that have become…