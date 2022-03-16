



The national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress scheduled for Thursday would no longer hold. The secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, made this known in a statement. “As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of […]

The post APC calls off national executive committee meeting appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper