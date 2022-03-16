Constitutional engineering as tool for democratic reform | The Guardian Nigeria News

The task of nation building is always work in progress. All over the world, there is consensus that democracy is the best form of government. But liberal democracy is facing a crisis of legitimacy and declining confidence in political leaders and institutions necessitating the need for democratic renewal through increasing citizen participation. The bedrock of any democracy is the constitution. This is why constitutional engineering is a major tool for reform of the democratic process with the aim of deepening democracy.

Nigeria has a very rich history of constitution making right from the colonial times. But this was obstructed by military rule such that as at 1999, with 39 years of post-independence Nigeria, the military had ruled for about 30 years. The 1999 Constitution was promulgated as a decree by the departing military regime in 1999. Since then, there has been attempts to reform the constitution in line with the aspirations of Nigerians. Various issues have been raised…