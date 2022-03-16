Gunmen kill 11 Nigeria security personnel in two attacks — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gunmen on Tuesday killed 11 security personnel, including seven policemen and four vigilantes, in attacks in central and northwestern Nigeria, in the latest violence blamed heavily armed criminal gangs.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been terrorised for years by the gangs who raid and loot villages, steal cattle and carry out mass abductions of residents for ransom.

But recently attacks have intensified despite military attempts to drive bandits out of their camps in forests.

In the first attack on Tuesday, scores of bandits stormed a police station in central Niger state’s Magama district around 1200 GMT, leading to a gunfight with policemen and local militia, Wasiu Biodun, Niger police spokesman said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives,” Biodun said in the statement.

Several bandits were also “neutralised” in the “fierce gun battle” in…