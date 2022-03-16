Malami makes further clarifications on DCP Abba Kyari | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has made further clarifications on investigations concerning the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Malami fielded questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said it was mischievous to insinuate that he was trying to exonerate Kyari as he only requested an enhancement of investigations.

He added that Kyari is facing trial before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of illegal drug business.

“Starting with the issue of Abba Kyari as raised, may be, by way of an insight into the workings of the Office of the Attorney-General and Federal Ministry of Justice, you need to understand that it is not, and has never been the functions and duties of the Office of the Attorney-General to conduct investigations

“So, generally…