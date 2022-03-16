NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Wednesday confirmed it killed two of the gunmen who attacked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) headquarters in the state.

The gunmen had on Tuesday morning attacked the NDLEA’s office in Ntezi, Ishielu Local Government area of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the operatives also recovered arms, ammunition and charms at the scene.

She also confirmed that an officer of the NDLEA and a civilian were killed during the gun dwell.

According to her, some of the items recovered from the scene of the incident are two rifles (AK-49 and K2) as well as 140 K2 live ammunition.

“Others are 36 GPMP live ammunition, 65 barreta pistol live ammunition, Toyota 4Runner Jeep, some charms and other incriminating items.

“The Commissioner of Police received a distress call from the command of the NDLEA at about 2:30 a.m. on March 15, that armed men drove…