Tinubu seeks support of APC senators for presidential bid







Former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu Wednesday afternoon met All Progressives Congress (APC) senators at the National Assembly. The APC national leader said he is seeking counsel, partnership, and support from lawmakers for his presidential bid. Tinubu said the presidential elections scheduled for February next year cannot be won by his efforts alone. He asked […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper