Why Emefiele deserves to be president, by Northern coalition | The Guardian Nigeria News

A coalition of 40 Northern youth groups, Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum, has said the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has revolutionised the North through his agricultural intervention, the region’s cash cow.

The group urged the nation’s politicians to put a technocrat such as Emefiele, who they said succeeded in the private sector before his appointment as the CBN governor.

A leader of the group, Muhammad Danlami, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi, yesterday, said: “We have tried many politicians in the past; what did they do to bring development in our region? Agriculture is our main occupation in the North, but this man has spent hugely on our farmers. We can see what is coming out from rice in Nigeria; see Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi and others. They produce thousands of tonnes of rice.

“He has released billions of naira for local production of wheat, and Nigeria will soon become one of the major producers. We are saying if someone…