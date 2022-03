Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday received the endorsement of the House of Representatives caucus of the All Progressives Congress to contest the 2023 presidential poll. House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, who moderated the endorsement and spoke on behalf of the members, got not a single “nay” voice when he called for the […]

The post 2023: Tinubu meets House of Reps APC caucus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper