APC crisis: Buhari takes charge, pushes back govs | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, waded into the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), backing Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and sanctioning the March 26, 2022 national convention.

Buhari made this known in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

In the correspondence, which copied Acting CECPC Chairman, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Director General of the Department of State Services and Inspector General of Police, Buhari based his intervention on the need to prevent the party’s implosion and non recognition of its activities,…