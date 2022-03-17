ASUU strike, UTAS platform and Nigerian students | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended the one-month warning strike by additional two months, meaning Nigerian students may stay at home for another three months.

With the development, the lecturers would not work for a whole quarter of a year though would receive their monthly salaries and allowances while demoralized learners will remain idle, away from academic activities.

It is sad and irrational that at this point of economic meltdown, insecurity and educational challenges, students are at the receiving end of the fight between ASUU and the Federal Government.

We often blame political leaders for being self-centredness but lecturers, becoming activists than scholars, are not different from their nonchalant attitude with regards to the plights of hundreds of thousands of undergraduates.

What is even more disturbing is the needless controversy over the payment platform to be used for the lecturers. ASUU has been on strike since February 14. A part of the…