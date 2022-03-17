





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mojisola Mimi Abu, as the sole administrator of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN). CIPMN is under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. According to a statement from the Ministry, the appointment was contained in a letter to the Minister […]

The post Buhari appoints Abu, CIPMN sole administrator appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper