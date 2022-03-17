Bybit Levels Up Compliance Standards With Membership in the VerifyVASP Alliance | The Guardian Nigeria News

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange, is now a member of VerifyVASP Alliance. With this integration, Bybit streamlines compliance with the Travel Rule requirements as the exchange brings cryptocurrency transactions on its platform to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s guidance.

VerifyVASP has proven to be the go-to Travel Rule compliance solution among leading virtual asset service providers (VASPs), enabling them to keep up with Travel Rule requirements in a manner that also complies with personal data protection requirements.

In a move to embrace regulatory obligations and strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) effectiveness, Bybit says it is enhancing compliance standards at the infrastructure level to accord better protection to its 6 million registered users.

“Bybit is committed to growing our footprint with a principled approach to financial risks and regulatory compliance. To better…