Dala inland dry port to boost shipping facilities, says Amaechi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has said the Dala Inland Dry Port, when completed, would bring shipping facilities closer to the hinterland and increase cargo throughput.

Amaechi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said, Kano state, which has a sizable number of textiles and agro-allied industries, deserves an inland dry port.

Speaking at the unveiling of the logo and theme of the port and Kano Economic and Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja, the minister said the dry port will among other things, act as a catalyst for improved trade flows, boost inland trading and revitalise export of agricultural products, thus leading to multi-product economy.

He said it would also create employment opportunities that would ultimately stem rural-urban migration and act as a source of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the host state as well as a revenue source to the federal government.

While assuring the business community…