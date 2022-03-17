EFCC operatives arrest Obiano at Lagos airport





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano. Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, same day he handed over the reins to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo, as governor of Anambra. Obiano, who was governor of Anambra for eight years, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper