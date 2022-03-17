Fire destroys 448 Shelters In Borno IDPs Camps | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 448 shelters at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Government Girls Secondary School, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, were destroyed by fire.

The council Chairman, Abatcha Ali-Kawu, confirmed the incident on Thursday when he went to commiserate with the victims at the camp.

Ali-Kawu was accompanied by a member representing Mafa at the state Assembly, Baba Ali-Modu, and other top officials of the local government.

He said that many shelters and food items worth millions of Naira were destroyed, while hundreds of households in the camps were displaced during the fire outbreak which occurred on Tuesday, March 15.

The chairman urged the victims to have faith in God, noting that he would work with those in higher authorities to provide immediate succour to the affected victims.

Malam Ahmadu Abacha, the IDPs camp Chairman, said that the fire broke out at exactly 3:40 p.m., from one of the shelters before it engulfed and spread to other…