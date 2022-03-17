Gas tanker explodes in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

A gas tanker exploded at Ijora Pallete Junction beside Lagos State Homes Estate at Ijora Badiya, on Thursday in Lagos State.

The explosion occurred at 1.30 p.m.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tanker was leaking and some passers-by drew the driver’s attention to the leakage.

The eyewitness said that the driver consequently attempted to use a fire extinguisher on the tanker before it exploded.

Firefighters and a team from Ijora Badiya Police Division were on the ground to secure lives and property.

They eventually put out the fire.

No life was lost in the accident.

The police have diverted traffic from the road to prevent traffic congestion and prevent hoodlums from attacking innocent citizens.

According to a police officer, who pleaded anonymity, the police responded swiftly to the emergency and contacted the fire service which also responded fast.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, National…