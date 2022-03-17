How proposed NITDA Bill 2021 is unsettling ICT sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

The planned NITDA Bill 2021 is seriously generating heat in the industry over its possible overlapping and overbearing effect on some functions, which industry analysts claim would cause serious frictions in the sector if not expunged or simplified. ADEYEMI ADEPETUN, writes

Deep-seated anxieties currently cloud the length and breadth of Nigeria’s information and communications technology sector over the proposed National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Bill 2021.



Since last year when the news broke out about the contentious bill, stakeholders, operators, startups, among others, have raised the alarm at different fora over some of the provisions in the proposed bill, which they described as ambiguous, overlapping and overbearing and could cause deep frictions within the ICT/telecoms ecosystem. They submitted that the bill requires further consultation before it should become an Act.



Industry analysts noted that the NITDA Bill 2021…