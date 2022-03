Nothing says that you’re all about your business like a pantsuit. What better way to show up to work or meet that business client than in a well-tailored pantsuit? You tell me. Here are a few ways to up your pantsuit game and stay far from boring. Calm countenance Do you want to seem laid-back […]

The post How To Wear A Pantsuit Like A Boss appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper