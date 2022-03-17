Macron vows tax cuts, benefits shake-up in election manifesto | The Guardian Nigeria News

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged further tax cuts, reforms to the welfare system and major public investments on Thursday as he unveiled his manifesto less than a month from elections.

The 44-year-old had delayed confirming his intention to seek a second term until March 3 and had been at the heart of Western diplomatic efforts to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking for four hours at his first major campaign event, he announced a programme aimed at deepening pro-business reforms started in 2017 to reduce chronically high unemployment.

“We have to work more,” Macron told some 300 journalists gathered at a venue in a northern Paris suburb, in front of giant screens showing his slogan “With You”.

“We have two levers: full employment and reforming the pension system,” he said.

Macron acknowledged that he had been unable to push through the pension overhaul as promised in 2017, but pledged to tackle it again and push back the retirement age to 65 from…