Meter bypass: How we lost N36m revenue to Mexis Group – DisCo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) said it recorded over N36 million revenue loss from energy theft by a private company in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

PHED’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr John Anonyai, said this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said the Police had arrested the unnamed proprietress of the company and electrician involved in the illegal connection, uncovered by a PHED team on routine inspection.

Anonyai said his company made the discovery at the company’s ‘Cold Room’ facility in Rumuolumeni community in Port Harcourt.

“Upon discovery of the meter bypass, the proprietress contacted the electrician who buried the service cables underground, leading to the premises where she (proprietress) operates a giant cold room.

“The electrician was directed by the proprietress to quickly excavate the cables and rearrange the connections to appear like it was never tampered with.

“After the discovery of the bypass, she…