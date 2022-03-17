



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will conduct a national convention to nominate its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections on the 28 and 29 of May, 2022. PDP also fixed May 21, 2022 for the conduct of its governorship primary elections to pick its governorship candidates. These were contained in the time table approved […]

The post PDP conducts presidential primary election May 28, 29 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper