Six in police net for allegedly parading widow naked in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Anambra have arrested six persons, including a native doctor and two women, for allegedly involving in parading a widow naked in public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the woman was accused of causing the death of her husband through her alleged infidelity.

Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Echeng Echeng, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Awka on Wednesday, said that they were identified in a viral video.

NAN reports that in the video, a woman (name withheld) was made to sit by her late husband’s corpse and was later paraded naked on the street of Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Echeng, however, said that investigation had revealed that the deceased was sick and had sought healing at a traditional healing home where he eventually died.

The police commissioner, who said that investigations were still ongoing, added that all those involved in the dastardly act would be apprehended and charged to…