Stakeholders lament as Jonathan’s N1.5b Almajiri Schools rot away | The Guardian Nigeria News

Although education in every region is in the crucible, the system in the north, however, is the worst hit. The staggering number of out-of-school children in the region had forced the Goodluck Jonathan administration to establish about 200 almajiri schools across the north.

In West Africa, for instance, Nigeria accounts for 45 per cent of out-of-school children. Over the years, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has increased from 10.5 to 13.2 million and 69 per cent of these numbers are from the north. Some of the contributive factors to this issue are the protracted violent conflict in Northeast. The destruction of schools by insurgents, forced displacement and volatile nature of the region has grossly impacted accessibility to primary education in the area.

At least, seven million children in northern Nigeria are in the almajiri system, according to figures from the National Council for the Welfare of Destitute (NCWD). That figure is three times the population of…