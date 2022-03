Kelly Clarkson has boosted the show ‘American Song Contests’ which will have Snoop Dogg as partner when the show airs. Snoop Dogg despite being charged with sexual assault cases in February by an anonymous woman, will still take part in the show as Kelly Clarkson revealed posters of the show on her Instagram page […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper