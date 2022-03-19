Ayling caps Leeds’ dramatic win at Wolves | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leeds staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to beat 10-man Wolves 3-2 as Luke Ayling’s last-gasp strike improved their prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League

Jesse Marsch’s side were in deep trouble when Jonny and Francisco Trincao netted to put Wolves in control by half-time at Molineux.

But Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for crunching into Leeds keeper Illan Meslier early in the second half.

Leeds made the most of that lucky break as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo netted to draw them level before Ayling won it in stoppage-time.

It was a second successive late victory for Leeds, who beat relegation rivals Norwich in the final seconds last weekend.

Leeds are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, with third bottom Watford holding a game in hand.

The Yorkshire club aren’t safe yet, but former Leipzig boss Marsch has given them hope since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February.

They showed their fighting spirit not only in the comeback…