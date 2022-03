One of Nigeria’s most anticipated reality show, ‘De Seeker’ created to exhibit the talents of Nigerians has debuted with a flag off show with top music performances by Humblesmith, Kcee, Slow Dog and Mr. Raw.

Source: Guardian Newspaper