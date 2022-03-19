Pandemic upsurge goes on, but deaths fall by a fifth | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its resurgence this week, in particular in Asia and Europe, but the number of related global deaths plunged by a fifth.

Here is the state of play based on AFP’s database:

12 percent rise in cases

The average number of global daily cases increased over the week by 12 percent to 1.8 million, after taking a new turn for the worse the week before, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

Western European countries are seeing a rebound, including France, where the number of cases increased 35 percent, while Italy and Britain were up 42 percent each.

In Asia, several countries beat their own records, including South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

The confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

Regional differences

The pandemic’s upturn is being driven by Oceania, where the number of new cases increased by 86 percent compared to the previous week….