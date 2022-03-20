2023: Tambuwal, Bala, Saraki to support consensus option | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state on Sunday hosted his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to a consensus-building initiative among aspirants of Northern extraction for the position of President under the aegis of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The trio, all seeking the nomination of the PDP to run for the seat of Nigeria’s President, met for about two and half hours in Government House, Bauchi.

At the close of the meeting they posited that it is their considered resolution that against the backdrop of the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide good governance, all those seeking to be President under the PDP should unite and rally around one candidate.

The triumvirate from the three geopolitical zones in the Northern part of the country- North-Central, North-East and North-West also agreed that at a later date they will visit former President Atiku Abubakar, himself another presidential…