Air force allegedly kill ISWAP leader, Sani Shuwaram, others





The notorious terrorist ring leader of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Sani Shuwaram, and other members of the sect may have been killed after a sustained military airstrike in the Marte axis. PRNigeria reported that super Tucano jets and other aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) executed multiple bombardments in the […]

