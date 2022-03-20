C Blaq talks career highlight, struggle and upcoming debut EP | The Guardian Nigeria News

C Blaq born Charles Ebiemi is a Nigeria born—South African based rapper, songwriter, producer, businessman and philanthropist. Since the release of his debut “Waff City Boi” in 2012, the rapper-producer has not stopped exiting music lovers worldwide from which he has built up a loyal base for his impactful hip-hop style, cementing himself as one of the genre top stars on the rise to watch.

In this chat with Soltesh Iyere, Blaq talks about the struggle of being an independent artist, his planned extended play, and what we should look forward to this year.

Who is C Blaq, where are you from? How did the name C Blaq come about?

My name is Charles Ebiemi Itoko, but most people know me by my stage name. C Blaq is the embodiment of my life’s struggle and determination to succeed against all odds.

The C originates from my first name CHARLES and BLAQ from the colour of my skin which was used to taunt me by my peers as a kid, although I spell black with a Q as a sign of quality. So…