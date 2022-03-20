Eriksen’s Denmark return delayed after catching Covid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Christian Eriksen’s return to the Denmark team, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country, will be slightly delayed because he has Covid, the federation announced Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Christian Eriksen has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore not be with the men’s team on Monday,” the DBU said on Twitter.

“It is expected that he will be able to join the training camp during the week” before the two friendly matches against the Netherlands and Serbia on March 26 and 29.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June 12.

He had to be resuscitated on the pitch, lying unconscious for several minutes as the stunned crowd and millions of television viewers around the world watched on in horror.

Eriksen spent several days in hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

Eriksen terminated his contract with…