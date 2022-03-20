The Real Housewives Of Lagos: Eko To The World | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Tariemi Oreoritse 20 March 2022 |

6:00 am Red carpet events, trips around the world, popping nightlife, Lagos socialites live the Lasgidi experience every day. Building empires for themselves, managing their homes and raising children while maintaining their opulent lifestyle, the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) live the Eko-Miami dream every day. In the first Nigerian instalment of the global Real Housewives Franchise,…

