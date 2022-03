In Africa, certain traditions, ceremonies or rituals are not taken for granted. The BEAUTY of “African” culture and tradition is unique and her story we must tell. The Umemulo ceremony is one of those. Umemulo, known as the “coming of age”, is an important Zulu ritual that celebrates a young girl’s journey into womanhood. The […]

The post The Umemulo Tradition Of The Zulus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper