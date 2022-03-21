APC chair race narrows to Adamu, Akume, Al-Makura, Musa after Sheriff’s — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Buni insists convention will hold, hails Ganduje-led committee

The race for the chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has narrowed down to Senator Abdullahi Adamu and four other aspirants following the decision by Senator Ali Modu Sherriff to throw in the towel.

Adamu, purportedly, is President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed candidate for the position.

The other contenders for the sensitive job are Senators George Akume, Tanko Al-Makura, Sani Musa and Salihu Mustapha, who hails from the North Central geopolitical zone comprising Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara States.

This was as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni assured Nigerians that Saturday’s convention will hold despite previous postponements.

Buni disclosed this at his Abuja residence while receiving Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who doubles as chairman of the protocol sub-committee of the convention.

Buni…