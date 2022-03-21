Brume wins silver medal as World Indoor Championship ends in Belgrade — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Team Nigeria rounded up its campaign at the 2022 World Indoor Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday, with a silver medal, thanks to Ese Brume 6.85m.

The gold went to homegirl, Ivana Vuleta, who jumped 7.06 metres.

Nigeria’s second athlete in the long jump event, Ruth Usoro, finished in the eighth position with 6.69 metres.

The country’s 4x400m relay team had crashed out earlier yesterday when they finished fourth in their heat.

(L/R): silver medallist Nigeria’s Ese Brume, gold medallist Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta and bronze medallist Britain’s Lorraine Ugen pose during the podium ceremony of the women’s long jump final on the third day of The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 20, 2022. (Photo by pedja milosavljevic / AFP)

 
Brume, who started with a 6.22m jump, was the best jumper of the day, as she did not foul in any of her jumps.

Her silver medal returned Nigeria to the World Indoor Championship’s…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

