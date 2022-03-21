Brume wins silver medal as World Indoor Championship ends in Belgrade — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Team Nigeria rounded up its campaign at the 2022 World Indoor Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday, with a silver medal, thanks to Ese Brume 6.85m.

The gold went to homegirl, Ivana Vuleta, who jumped 7.06 metres.

Nigeria’s second athlete in the long jump event, Ruth Usoro, finished in the eighth position with 6.69 metres.

The country’s 4x400m relay team had crashed out earlier yesterday when they finished fourth in their heat.



Brume, who started with a 6.22m jump, was the best jumper of the day, as she did not foul in any of her jumps.

Her silver medal returned Nigeria to the World Indoor Championship’s…