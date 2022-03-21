Four Mali soldiers killed in twin attacks: army | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four Malian troops were killed in separate suspected jihadist attacks Monday, the army said, two in the east and two in the country’s centre.

In central Boni, the army said it “recorded two dead and seven wounded” following an ambush while 13 attackers were killed and two “terrorists” arrested, the statement said.

In Tessit, close to the borders with Burkina Faso and Niger, there were “two dead and 10 wounded” after an attack on an outpost.

The military said it “vigorously repelled the attack”.

“Nine dead (attackers) were counted on the spot and several wounded terrorists were intercepted and annihilated by an aerial intervention,” it added.

“The sweep continues at full speed to clear these sectors.”

Two-thirds of Mali’s territory is beyond the control of the state.

The spread of jihadists, affiliated with al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group, is beginning to reach further south, into Ivory Coast and Benin

Jihadist activities, combined…