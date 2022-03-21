INEC register 47,195 voters in Plateau, rejects 11,321 applications | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered a total of 47,195 new voters in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Plateau.

Plateau INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Halilu Pai, made the disclosure on Monday in Jos while briefing newsmen.

Pai said 11,321 applicants were rejected for multiple registrations.

He said that as at March 19, a total of 232,265 people did their online pre-registration.

“Out of the number 79,454 people updated and transferred their voting locations and only 47,195 have completed their registration.

“Out those who completed their registration, 40,491 have been approved by the commission.

“Also 11,321 applicants have been rejected because they have previously registered, which is multiple registrations.”

The REC told newsmen that the CVR would be suspended on March 22 to allow for display of claims and objections.

Pai, however, said that the exercise would resume on April 11 and end on…