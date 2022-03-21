Police urge Nigerians to report officers who demand tint permit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians have been urged to report police officers who demand permits for tinted windows at checkpoints in any part of the country.

The acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this disclosure in a series of tweets on Sunday.

He was enlightening the public on the documents to be presented when demanded by police personnel at checkpoints or on routine patrols.

Apart from tinted glass permits, Adejobi stated that it would be out of bounds for any policeman to demand customs papers or other documents not relevant to their duties.

He explained that while there was no need to demand permits for tinted glasses, they could stop such cars only for the purpose of a search.

“No policeman should demand your customs papers,” the police spokesman said in one of the tweets.

“No. Except they are on a joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“And for now, we have suspended the issuance of tinted glass permit. So, we don’t expect our men to…