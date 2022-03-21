Shehu Shagari University of Education will address shortage of manpower – Tambuwal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Monday identified the Shehu Shagari University of Education (SSUE) as the first discipline-based tertiary institution of its kind in the entire northern region of the country.

Hitherto known as Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), was upgraded by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the status of a full-fledged varsity that will have a bias for entrepreneurship development.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, confirmed the recognition of the varsity when Gov. Tambuwal led the management board of the university to present strategic documents of the institution to the Commission in Abuja.

According to Prof. Rasheed, “prior to the visit, the NUC has looked at the antecedents of the SSCOE vis-a-vis the outstanding credentials of Gov. Tambuwal in the area of education development, particularly, tertiary education; and gladly present to you a letter of recognition of the SSUE as the 58th state university in…