Suspension of tolls: Anambra CP orders immediate enforcement | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Echeng Echeng, has directed the immediate enforcement of the suspension of all toll collections in the state.

Echeng gave the order at a meeting with Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Departments across the Command in Awka on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo had, in his inaugural address on Thursday, suspended all tolls and placed a ban on illegal collections on the roads and at motor parks across the state.

Soludo said all existing revenue collection contracts stood revoked until a new template that would address leakages would be released in a month’s time.

NAN reports that contrary to the directive of the governor, some youths were still collecting tolls from tricycle and shuttle bus operators in the capital city, Awka, and those who refused to part with money got physically assaulted by touts.

Echeng told the officers to ensure strictly that there…