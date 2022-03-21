Total digital transformation puts ANPG on track to achieve vital mandate







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 21st March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In the highly competitive oil and gas sector, any inefficiency could result in missed opportunities and lost revenue. For a newly decreed national agency overseeing oil and gas production in Angola, a total digital transformation of core systems has established a solid platform for achieving its mandate. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper