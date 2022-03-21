Water and Sanitation is before all else a Human Issue







By Laetitia Sadiya Delaunay Badolo, Senior Advocacy Officer, Niyel DAKAR, Senegal, 21 March, 2022-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Drinking water, decent toilets and good hygiene practices are basic and essential elements for all. These elements unfortunately remain theoretical especially in 2022; more so in Africa where only one in four Africans has access to a safe source […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper