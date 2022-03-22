Amid concerns, Buhari opens $100m new Lagos airport terminal today | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Unions demand concession details

About eight years after its scheduled delivery date, President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, open the state-of-the-art terminal at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The terminal, estimated to be worth over $100 million, is one of the five airports – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu – that benefited from the 2013 loan deal between Nigeria and China for the building of four new terminals. Port Harcourt and Abuja terminals had been opened since 2018.

The long-awaited facility will complement and create an avenue for the old international terminal to be overhauled. However, this is coming amid stakeholders’ concerns over lack of parking spaces at the new terminal and the rationale behind concessioning of the airport.

Notwithstanding, the Lagos Airport, yesterday, wore a new look in anticipation of the opening ceremony. The new terminal has the…