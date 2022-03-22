APBN 2022 presidential retreat holds in Akwa Ibom







The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) will hold its 2022 presidential retreat in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. According to a press statement signed by the APBN President, Mr Akinloye Oyegbola, the two-day retreat commences Thursday, March 24, 2022, and will attract professionals all over the country. According to Oyegbola, professionals have […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper