Buhari approves additional security personnel to check insecurity in Imo | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved deployment of additional security personnel to unravel the perpetrators of violence in Imo and ensure peace in the state.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of his summon to Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the president on Monday.

According to the governor, the president has agreed to his request for more security personnel to address the security challenges facing the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was summoned following the latest attacks in Imo targeting the home of Prof. George Obiozor, and some police assets.

Obiozor is the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

Uzodinma, who confirmed that the meeting was on the insecurity in his State and the South East, said:

“Generally, it is the subject of insecurity in the South East and what is required to ensure that is…