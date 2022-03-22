Five agribusiness investment opportunities available in Oyo State now | The Guardian Nigeria News

Investors are always on the lookout for new opportunities. Oyo State offers such investors a haven for agribusiness investment. With over 60% of Oyo State’s 28,500 square kilometres of land suitable for agriculture, an average daily temperature of 25 °C and 35 °C, and a largely untapped human resource capital, Oyo State is a gold mine for intending agribusiness investors.

In addition, agribusiness in Oyo State is not just about farming. As the Director-General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr Debo Akande, rightly stated, “Agriculture is no longer just about putting seeds in the ground and watching them grow, there is a whole value chain and various enterprises to pursue”.

Here are five agribusiness investment opportunities that are guaranteed to bring maximum returns in Oyo State now.

Cash Crops – Sorghum

Breweries in Nigeria have long hosted their factories in Oyo State. One reason for this is the proximity of Oyo State to Northern Nigeria…