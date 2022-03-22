Gunmen kill 34 in new attack in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gunmen have killed 34 people in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna State, including two soldiers, in the latest attack blamed on heavily-armed criminal gangs, local authorities said on Tuesday.

More than 200 homes were also destroyed in Sunday’s attack on four villages in the Kaura local government district, Kaduna State security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said in a statement.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area,” he said.

“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed.”

Northwest and central Nigeria have long been terrorised by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, conduct mass kidnappings for ransom and steal cattle, but attacks and abductions have intensified.

Sunday’s attack came on the same day as another raid that killed 16 people in a remote village in northwestern Zamfara…