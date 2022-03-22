N700bn compensation: Court adjourns suit by Shell hosts | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court in Yenagoa on Tuesday adjourned until May 4, hearing in a N700 billion oil spill compensation suit filed by members of Aghoro I community in Bayelsa.

The people of Aghoro I in Ekeremor Local Government Area (LGA) in Bayelsa sued Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over a May 17, 2018 oil leak from the oil firm’s Trans Ramos Pipeline.

When the suit came up for hearing of pending motions, Counsel to SPDC , Mr O Onasanya, SAN, challenged the jurisdiction to hear the case because he said it was statute barred.

He further argued that the originating process in the case through originating summons which does not provide for oral evidence and cross examination of witnesses deprives the defendants of their rights to fair hearing.

“The size of the claims is better imagined, And gives me sleepless nights and I will do everything legally possible to defend our position including approaching the court of appeal.

“The witnesses who arrived at the cost in…