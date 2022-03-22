UNESCO, Knight Centre, IWMF seek safety of women journalists | The Guardian Nigeria News

Members of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Knight Center for Journalism and the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) have reiterated the need to take safety of women journalists seriously, especially as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian/ Ukraine war.

The participants spoke last week during a webinar held in commemoration of this year International Women Day. They addressed issues such as, increased risk facing women journalists around the world, offline and online – the attacks range from violence, stigmatisation, sexist hate speech, physical assault and rape to even murder.

Moderated by Deputy-Director, IWMF Nadine Hoffman; other speakers include, Chief of Section for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, UNESCO, Guilherme Canela; UNESCO Chair in Communication and the Knight Chair in Journalism at the Moody College of Communication’s School of Journalism at the University of…